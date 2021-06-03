Moisture needed as seeding nears completion in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Eyes are turning to the sky in the hope of moisture as the seeding of the 2021 Saskatchewan crop nears completion.

Saskatchewan Agriculture said dry conditions in the past week allowed farmers to nearly complete seeding in all regions.

The crop report, released Thursday, said 97 per cent of seeding is complete, ahead of the five-year average of 92 per cent for this time of year.

However, Sask Ag said minimal precipitation and strong winds have reduced topsoil moisture conditions in all growing regions.

Cropland topsoil moisture is 72 per cent adequate, 20 per cent short and eight per cent very short.

Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture are rated 58 per cent adequate, 29 per cent short and 13 per cent very short.

Sask Ag said that although rain from two weeks ago did help with pasture land conditions, more is needed.

Small precipitation events were reported throughout the province in the past seven days, with the Cando area reporting the most at 23 mm, followed by the Kindersley area at 20 mm.

According to the crop report, the lack of precipitation is affecting seed germination.

The report said conditions of smaller seed crops, like canola and mustard, are fair to good, mainly due to reduced germination caused by winds, a lack of moisture and flea beetle pressure.

The report said later-seeded crops have emerged more evenly due to the moisture that has been received over the last two weeks.

Sask Ag said most crop damage in the past week was due to strong dry winds, dry soil conditions, flea beetles and gophers.

