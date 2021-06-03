Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Moisture needed as seeding nears completion in Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 12:52 pm
April 27: This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by the Tuntland Family out seeding in Swift Current. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Agriculture said minimal precipitation and strong winds have reduced topsoil moisture conditions in all growing regions of the province. Tuntland Family / Viewer Submitted

Eyes are turning to the sky in the hope of moisture as the seeding of the 2021 Saskatchewan crop nears completion.

Saskatchewan Agriculture said dry conditions in the past week allowed farmers to nearly complete seeding in all regions.

The crop report, released Thursday, said 97 per cent of seeding is complete, ahead of the five-year average of 92 per cent for this time of year.

Read more: Saskatchewan increases funding for Irrigation Development Program

However, Sask Ag said minimal precipitation and strong winds have reduced topsoil moisture conditions in all growing regions.

Cropland topsoil moisture is 72 per cent adequate, 20 per cent short and eight per cent very short.

Story continues below advertisement

Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture are rated 58 per cent adequate, 29 per cent short and 13 per cent very short.

Sask Ag said that although rain from two weeks ago did help with pasture land conditions, more is needed.

Small precipitation events were reported throughout the province in the past seven days, with the Cando area reporting the most at 23 mm, followed by the Kindersley area at 20 mm.

Read more: Saskatchewan NDP calls for ‘full’ AgriStability fix

According to the crop report, the lack of precipitation is affecting seed germination.

The report said conditions of smaller seed crops, like canola and mustard, are fair to good, mainly due to reduced germination caused by winds, a lack of moisture and flea beetle pressure.

The report said later-seeded crops have emerged more evenly due to the moisture that has been received over the last two weeks.

Sask Ag said most crop damage in the past week was due to strong dry winds, dry soil conditions, flea beetles and gophers.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan farmer’s tweet about rain inspires downpour of donations' Saskatchewan farmer’s tweet about rain inspires downpour of donations
Saskatchewan farmer’s tweet about rain inspires downpour of donations – May 26, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagAgriculture tagCrops tagSaskatchewan Agriculture tagSask Ag tagCrop Report tagSaskatchewan crop report tagSaskatchewan Crops tagCrop Report Saskatchewan tagSeeding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers