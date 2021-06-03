When Calgary’s outdoor pools will open, and what to expect when they do

Send this page to someone via email

After enduring several days of hot spring weather Calgarians may be wondering when they’ll be able to take a dip in one of the city’s outdoor swimming pools.

In an interview on Global News Morning Calgary on Thursday, Jenny Jensen from the Calgary Outdoor Swimming Pools Association said the goal is for all but one of Calgary’s outdoor pools to open on June 19, 2021.

There are eight outdoor pools in Calgary, all of which are independently managed by the association.

Those pools include:

Bowview – 1910 6 Ave. N.W.

Forest Lawn – 1706 39 St. S.E.

Highwood – 25 Holmwood Ave. N.W.

Millican-Ogden – 69 Ave. and 20A St. S.E.

Mount Pleasant – 2310 6 St. N.W.

Silver Springs – Silverridge Cl. and Silverridge Dr. N.W.

South Calgary – 3130 16 St. S.W.

Stanley Park – 4011 1A St. S.W.

Jensen said the only pool not expected to open this month is South Calgary, which is under construction.

Story continues below advertisement

COVID-19 protocols in place at Calgary’s outdoor pools

Taking a dip at any of the seven pools will be different this year due to COVID-19.

All pools will have a number of protocols in place to keep people safe.

“This year we’re going to do 90-minute swim times with a 30-minute clean in between,” Jensen said. “We’ll clean lockers, touch spots… and the next group of people will get to come in.”

If you’d like to avoid a lineup at the door, you can book a time slot in advance on the association’s website.

“You’ll be able to see a week at a time and book within that week, and you’ll be able to book at any of the pools,” Jensen said.

Some details on the opening of the pools remain unknown as the association awaits more information from the province on Stage 2 of Alberta’s reopening plan, which is expected to start June 10.

2:08 Heat warning remains in place for Calgary amid hot weather Heat warning remains in place for Calgary amid hot weather

“We’re waiting for the health order to come down for phase 2 so we know exactly what the capacity will be. They will be lower, but we just don’t know what they are at this point.”

Story continues below advertisement

Another challenge the association is facing is a shortage of lifeguards.

“Because they’ve not been able to train and do their evaluations for the last year,” Jensen said.