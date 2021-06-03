Menu

Crime

Husband charged with 2nd-degree murder after Brampton woman’s body found on trail

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 11:45 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario mother’s warning to others in wake of 11-year-old daughter’s murder' Ontario mother’s warning to others in wake of 11-year-old daughter’s murder
WATCH ABOVE: In part two of her interview, Riya Rajkumar’s mother speaks about the abuse she suffered. As Catherine McDonald reports, Priya Ramdin has a warning for other survivors of domestic violence. – Feb 16, 2021

Peel Regional Police say the husband of a 64-year-old woman who was found dead on a Brampton trail has been charged with second-degree murder.

Officers said emergency crews were called to the area of Ross Drive and Templehill Road, south of Dixie Road and Countryside Drive, at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday with a report a woman was found with “obvious signs of trauma.” Police said the victim, who was identified as Dalbir Randhawa, died at the scene.

Const. Danny Marttini told reporters Thursday morning it appears the couple went for a walk earlier in the evening.

READ MORE: Woman with ‘signs of trauma’ dies after being found on Brampton path, homicide unit called

“Some circumstances must have unfolded which caused this altercation to go to this level in which it appears that he took her life,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“These are very traumatic, unfortunate circumstances that we are having to deal with.”

Marttini said there was some communication between the suspect and officers before he was ultimately arrested.

She also added the accused was taken to hospital to be treated for some injuries.

Read more: Peel Regional Police to launch intimate partner violence unit in March

As for how the woman died, Marttini said it is a “very sensitive and traumatic” situation for the couple’s older children and family.

Randhawa’s death is the sixth homicide in Peel Region.

Investigators said 64-year-old Jarnail Randhawa was charged with second-degree murder and will appear in a Brampton court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

Meanwhile, Marttini encouraged anyone who might be experiencing domestic violence or anyone who might know someone who is experiencing domestic violence to contact community or police agencies.

