Husband charged with 2nd-degree murder after Brampton woman’s body found on trail

Peel Regional Police say the husband of a 64-year-old woman who was found dead on a Brampton trail has been charged with second-degree murder.

Officers said emergency crews were called to the area of Ross Drive and Templehill Road, south of Dixie Road and Countryside Drive, at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday with a report a woman was found with “obvious signs of trauma.” Police said the victim, who was identified as Dalbir Randhawa, died at the scene.

Const. Danny Marttini told reporters Thursday morning it appears the couple went for a walk earlier in the evening.

“Some circumstances must have unfolded which caused this altercation to go to this level in which it appears that he took her life,” she said.

“These are very traumatic, unfortunate circumstances that we are having to deal with.”

Marttini said there was some communication between the suspect and officers before he was ultimately arrested.

She also added the accused was taken to hospital to be treated for some injuries.

As for how the woman died, Marttini said it is a “very sensitive and traumatic” situation for the couple’s older children and family.

Randhawa’s death is the sixth homicide in Peel Region.

Investigators said 64-year-old Jarnail Randhawa was charged with second-degree murder and will appear in a Brampton court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

Meanwhile, Marttini encouraged anyone who might be experiencing domestic violence or anyone who might know someone who is experiencing domestic violence to contact community or police agencies.