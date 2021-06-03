Norfolk OPP auxiliary constable charged in change room thefts

Send this page to someone via email

A five-year member of Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment is facing multiple charges in connection with a theft from a change room at the Simcoe recreation centre.

Investigators say the 47-year-old auxiliary constable has been accused of eight counts of theft under $5,000 for incidents in 2016 and 2019 at the facility on South Drive at Queen Street South.

Read more: Welland man charged after his dog bites Niagara police officer

The officer has been suspended from duty. He made his first court appearance on Monday.

OPP believe there may be additional victims and anyone with further information can reach out Norfolk OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement