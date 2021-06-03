Menu

Crime

Norfolk OPP auxiliary constable charged in change room thefts

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 10:27 am
A five-year member of Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment is facing multiple charges in connection with a theft from a change room at the Simcoe recreation centre.

Investigators say the 47-year-old auxiliary constable has been accused of eight counts of theft under $5,000 for incidents in 2016 and 2019 at the facility on South Drive at Queen Street South.

The officer has been suspended from duty. He made his first court appearance on Monday.

OPP believe there may be additional victims and anyone with further information can reach out Norfolk OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

