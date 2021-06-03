2 men and 2 women charged with drugs, weapons offences after April shooting in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested four more people and laid more than 20 charges in connection with a shooting that occurred in Kitchener in April.

Police say two women, aged 21 and 51, and two men aged, 19 and 22, were arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting on Overlea Drive on April 22.

Read more: Police release video of possible witnesses in Kitchener shooting

The accused, all from Kitchener, are jointly facing numerous drugs and weapons charges.

The two men are also facing additional assault charges, with the 22-year-old man having been charged with dangerous weapons and firearms trafficking offences.

During their initial report, police said officers were called to a home in the Overlea Drive and Overlea Court area of Kitchener shortly after 9:30 p.m. on April 22.

Story continues below advertisement

They said officers found a 26-year-old man from Milton and a 19-year-old from Kitchener suffering from gunshot wounds.

They later located a 26-year-old man who was also suffering from gunshot wounds.

All of the men had serious and critical injuries and were transported to hospital.

A Brampton man was charged at the time of the incident.

Police allege the group was behind a home invasion that led to an exchange of gunfire and that two men who went into the home were among those sent to hospital.

On Wednesday, police said they are still investigating the circumstances that led to the shootings.