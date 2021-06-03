SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

More than 8,000 Nova Scotians can reschedule to receive 2nd dose of vaccine earlier

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 8:57 am
Northwood Halifax long-term care resident Ann Hicks receives the COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Amanda Parsons on Mon. Jan. 11, 2020. View image in full screen
Northwood Halifax long-term care resident Ann Hicks receives the COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Amanda Parsons on Mon. Jan. 11, 2020. Communications Nova Scotia

Nova Scotians who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine between March 11 and 21 and who are scheduled to receive their second dose between June 24 and July 3 can now reschedule their appointments for earlier dates, announced the province.

In a release Thursday, Nova Scotia said that a notice to reschedule will be sent by email to the account provided at the time of booking.

READ MORE: N.S. reports 17 new cases, 2 deaths, first blood clot linked to AstraZeneca

About 8,600 Nova Scotians received their first dose between March 11 and 21, and can now select a new date and time at any clinic across the province that is open for booking.

Trending Stories

“Anyone who did not provide an email must call the toll-free line at 1-833-797-7772 to reschedule or to request an email address be added,” the province said.

Story continues below advertisement

Notices will continue to be sent over the following weeks as vaccine supply is received.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia begins first phase of reopening plan' Nova Scotia begins first phase of reopening plan
Nova Scotia begins first phase of reopening plan
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers