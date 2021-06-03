More than 8,000 Nova Scotians can reschedule to receive 2nd dose of vaccine earlier

Nova Scotians who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine between March 11 and 21 and who are scheduled to receive their second dose between June 24 and July 3 can now reschedule their appointments for earlier dates, announced the province.
In a release Thursday, Nova Scotia said that a notice to reschedule will be sent by email to the account provided at the time of booking.
About 8,600 Nova Scotians received their first dose between March 11 and 21, and can now select a new date and time at any clinic across the province that is open for booking.
“Anyone who did not provide an email must call the toll-free line at 1-833-797-7772 to reschedule or to request an email address be added,” the province said.
Notices will continue to be sent over the following weeks as vaccine supply is received.
