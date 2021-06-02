Police looking to identify young child found running around Toronto intersection

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Police Service is asking for help identifying a young boy who was found running around an east-end intersection late Wednesday.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers were called by residents who said the boy was running around the intersection of Coxwell and Danforth avenues just before 10 p.m.

The spokesperson said officers were able to get to the intersection quickly after and tried doorknocking at homes nearby in an effort to find his parents. However, they weren’t able to immediately find the child’s parent(s) or guardian(s).

The representative noted the child was found in good health and no injuries.

Officers posted a picture of the boy on social media late Wednesday in an effort to gather tips.

He was described as being around four feet tall and five to seven years old, and weighing approximately 65 pounds. Police said he was found wearing a blue Gap t-shirt and grey underwear.