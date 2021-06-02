SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Calgary mom infected with COVID-19 while pregnant meets newborn son over Zoom

By Jill Croteau Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 6:31 pm
Tina and baby Oscar. View image in full screen
Tina and baby Oscar. Jill Croteau/Global News

Birthing plans are always left to chance but this was an extraordinary departure from what Calgarian Tina Wesley envisioned for baby Oscar’s welcome into the world.

Five-week-old Oscar. View image in full screen
Five-week-old Oscar. Jill Croteau/Global News

The 35-year-old mom delivered her newborn son several weeks early by an emergency C-section on April 26. She had just been admitted to hospital the day before after testing positive for COVID-19. She was intubated and in a coma for over a week and a half after Oscar’s birth.

Story continues below advertisement
Tina Wesley in hospital. View image in full screen
Tina Wesley in hospital. Credit: Leah Hennel/AHS

“I woke up nine days later, and I didn’t remember anything. I didn’t remember I was pregnant or even how I got to the hospital,” Wesley said. “I didn’t witness any of his birth. I wasn’t a part of it.

Trending Stories

She was a healthy woman who never expected to get so sick and wants to share her story with others.

Tina Wesley with health-care workers. View image in full screen
Tina Wesley with health-care workers. Credit: Leah Hennel/AHS

“I didn’t expect it to hit somebody at my age so hard and it made a life-changing moment. There is a lot to process and there will be for years to come,” Wesley said.

Story continues below advertisement

Because they had to protect Oscar from being infected, the new mom didn’t get any cuddles. The first moment she saw him was on a tablet. She never got to hold him until he was almost two-and-a-half weeks old.

Tina Wesley visiting her son Oscar via Zoom. View image in full screen
Tina Wesley visiting her son Oscar via Zoom. Credit: Leah Hennel/AHS

“The first time, I Zoomed for a whole hour. When I was talking, he was more awake than he’d ever been,” Wesley said.

“It was so heart filling but it made me want to cry because he was a floor underneath me and I couldn’t be with him.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It was so heart filling but it made me want to cry because he was a floor underneath me and I couldn't be with him."

Wesley’s 10-year-old daughter was the first in the family to test positive. Wesley’s partner, Oscar’s dad, also tested positive.

“It did open conversations I didn’t think I would need to have,” Wesley said. “My children almost lost their mother. My son would have never met me. My daughter — I can’t imagine the pressure she felt.”

Story continues below advertisement

Wesley has been home for close to three weeks. She went through physio and is very slowly rebuilding her strength after losing a lot of muscle mass.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagPregnancy tagBaby tagBirth tagDelivery tagPregnant tagMom tagcoma tagNewborn tagcovid pregnancy tagInfected tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers