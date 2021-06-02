B.C. Highway Patrol busts Alberta speeder doing 173 km/h in construction zone

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta driver learned the hard way what happens to excessive speeders on B.C. highways.

Last week, police in Golden announced that as the province’s month-long high-risk driving campaign was coming to an end, a member of the B.C. Highway Patrol stopped a driver who was doing 123 km/h over the speed limit.

According to police in Golden, the driver was doing 173 in a 50 km/h construction zone along the Trans-Canada Highway.

“Once stopped, the driver stated he was trying to make it through on Highway 1 before the scheduled road closure related to the Kicking Horse Canyon highway upgrades,” police said in a press release.

“The driver received a violation ticket for excessive speed and his vehicle was impounded for 7 days.”

In announcing the speeding ticket and impoundment, police also released a picture showing the grey Toyota Tundra pulled over and the officer’s radar display showing a speed of 173 km/h.

Highway Patrol said the driver was from Grande Prairie, and that he was pulled over on May 25.

“At that speed, the time to perceive and react to situations is severely diminished,” said Sgt. Brad Matchett of the B.C. Highway Patrol.

“The danger is compounded when travelling in a construction zone where workers are vulnerable and road conditions often require speeds much slower than the usual speed limit.”

