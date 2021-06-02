COVID-19: Interior Health hosting 2 more drop-in vaccine clinics in Rutland

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health will be holding another evening drop-in vaccination clinic in the Kelowna neighbourhood of Rutland.

According to the health agency, the drop-in clinic will run Wednesday, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Rutland Centennial Hall.

Advance appointments are not necessary, though the clinic is only for people in the Rutland area who are born in 2009 or earlier and have not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This will be Interior Health’s second drop-in vaccine clinic in Rutland in as many weeks. The first drop-in clinic was held on May 26.

In related news, Interior Health says it will be hosting a drop-in immunization clinic on Thursday for Rutland youth and families.

That clinic will run Thursday, noon to 6 p.m., at Rutland Secondary School, and advance appointments are not necessary.

The Thursday clinic is aimed at youth, ages 12 to 17, from schools in the Rutland area and their families who have not yet received their first vaccination doses.

Interior Health says Rutland residents who aren’t able to attend these clinics can still receive a vaccine at other times, noting Rutland Centennial Hall offers appointments 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Regarding second doses, Interior Health says all second dose vaccinations are by appointment only.

The health agency says people will get an invitation by text, email, or phone call to book their second dose appointment approximately 8 weeks after their first dose.

Earlier this week, Interior Health said approximately 518,000 doses have been administered throughout the region.

“People are beginning to receive notifications telling them it’s time to book their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown.

“This means our clinics are returning to rural and remote communities, and we are adding new hours and options at our larger urban clinics, to make it as easy as possible for people to get their first and second dose.”