As N.S. hairstylists return to work, many still waiting for government support cheques

The time of horrible quarantine haircuts is over. Now many Nova Scotians can get their long-awaited haircut or dye as of Wednesday, and feel like their best selves again.

As part of Nova Scotia’s five-phase reopening plan, personal services businesses like hair salons, spas and barbershops can open by appointment during Phase 1, which is welcome news for many in the industry.

“Last time reopening was definitely more stressful having to track down PPE (personal protective equipment), Barriers, etc. To keep our salon safe. But beyond that having to reschedule 3 months’ worth of clients, and so quickly … it can be overwhelming,” said Cara MacInnis, hairstylist and co-owner of Tidal Hair Lounge in Halifax.

She and her team of hairstylists have been busy preparing for Wednesday’s reopening, with MacInnis only being able to answer Global’s questions through messages as she worked with her clients.

Due to the rising cost of product and PPE, limited capacity, and losses from the lockdown, MacInnis said Tidal has increased the prices of its services.

This emerging trend has been recognized by the director of the Cosmetology Association of Nova Scotia.

“I would say all products have increased in price because of COVID-19, so things like wax or hair dyes,” said Dana Sharkey.

But that’s not the only financial change or struggle cosmetologists now face — Sharkey said many members are still waiting on their support cheques from the government.

“Once they have that, this will help tremendously with the reopening … Right now some members do not have the funds that they need to buy the extra PPE or to provide the sanitation disinfection, but are still doing it through loans and things like that,” she said.

If the government could get that money out faster, Sharkey said it would a big help to the industry.

It’s an issue the association is looking to bring up at a meeting with the government next week.

Global News has reached out to the N.S. department of labour late Wednesday to find out why some cosmetologists haven’t received their government support cheques, but hadn’t heard back as of noon on Thursday.

In the meantime, Sharkey said the association doesn’t have a lot of concerns at the moment as they are confident that their members are doing a great job following all public health protocols.

She also believes that many are giving clients a much-needed mental health boost.

“Your clients become your friends…. They’re the person you talk to with your deepest secrets,” Sharkey said. “This is why part of our industry couldn’t understand, too, why the massage therapists remained open, but our industry was closed.

“We do feel we are a big part of this and the public and the cosmetologists both need it for their mental health.”

During Phase 1, services that require a client to remove their mask are not permitted, which are crucial to the business of aestheticians and cosmetologists.

“Our industry is not 100 per cent open yet, so it’d be really great when the services that are provided to the facial area can be reopened,” said Sharkey.

She said there are some members whose services completely cater to the facial area.

“That’s impeding their ability to get their businesses back up and running and to make an income.”

MacInnis said unpredictable closures caused by the pandemic have been hard on small businesses.

“Everyone has been impacted differently and it is sad to see businesses struggling. (But) there has been so much resilience, flexibility, and perseverance in the small business community,” she said.

As small businesses reopen, she hopes that people would be encouraged to shop, eat and support local businesses.

“I hope for everyone’s sake that we are all open now for good,” she said.