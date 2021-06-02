71-year-old Peterborough man accused of threatening victim with knife: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing a weapon charge following an incident in the city’s east end on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2 p.m., a witness reported that a man was threatening another man with a knife in the area of Maria Street and Edgewater Boulevard.

Officers found a man matching the description with a weapon. The victim had fled the area.

Joseph Sampson, 71, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not possess any weapon as defined by the Criminal Code.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 24.