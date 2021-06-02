Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

71-year-old Peterborough man accused of threatening victim with knife: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 11:25 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
A Peterborough man was arrested after allegedly threatening another man with a knife. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man is facing a weapon charge following an incident in the city’s east end on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2 p.m., a witness reported that a man was threatening another man with a knife in the area of Maria Street and Edgewater Boulevard.

Read more: Peterborough man under order not to possess knives arrested following stabbing: police

Officers found a man matching the description with a weapon. The victim had fled the area.

Joseph Sampson, 71, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not possess any weapon as defined by the Criminal Code.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 24.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough crime rate up 5.4% in 2020' Peterborough crime rate up 5.4% in 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough Police Service tagPeterborough crime tagKnife tagweapon tagWeapon Possession tagMaria Street tagpossesion of weapon tagEdgewater Boulevard tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers