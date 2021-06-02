SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

More than 100 Kingston businesses to receive $1.1 million for COVID-19 recovery

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 11:34 am
A person wears a mask outside a closed store in Kingston, Ont., on Oct. 9, 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. View image in full screen
A person wears a mask outside a closed store in Kingston, Ont., on Oct. 9, 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The City of Kingston and the Kingston Economic Development Corporation have teamed up to give more than $1 million to local businesses that have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release from the two organizations, 111 local businesses will be given a portion of $1.1 million earmarked for the local recovery program.

Read more: Kingston mayor submits COVID-19 recovery needs for Ontario budget considerations

The City of Kingston has contributed $600,000 and Kingston Economic Development Corporation has contributed $500,000 for what they are calling a “unique” grants system to support businesses recovering from the pandemic.

Trending Stories

The program is meant to assist local small businesses by providing funds for projects that “stimulate growth” or funds that simply help businesses adjust to the changes brought on by the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are pleased to see both the creative and pragmatic ways in which our local businesses will use these funds to help them to remain vital and to rebound,” said Gillian Watters, Kingston Economic Development’s board chair.

The program received 264 applications.

Click to play video: 'A small town business north of Kingston finds the right recipe during pandemic' A small town business north of Kingston finds the right recipe during pandemic
A small town business north of Kingston finds the right recipe during pandemic – May 18, 2021
