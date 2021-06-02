Menu

Crime

Peterborough man arrested following break and enter at Bridgenorth hardware store: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 10:23 am
Peterborough County OPP made an arrest in connection to a break-in at a hardware store in Bridgenorth on Tuesday night.
Peterborough County OPP made an arrest in connection to a break-in at a hardware store in Bridgenorth on Tuesday night. Global News

A Peterborough man has been arrested following a break and enter at a hardware store in the village of Bridgenorth on Tuesday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 10:25 p.m., officers responded to a break and enter in progress at the store in Selwyn Township.

“Responding officers arrived on scene within minutes of receiving the call for service and were able to locate the suspect at the rear of the building,” OPP said.

Read more: COVID-19: OPP issue ticket for large religious gathering east of Peterborough

Trevor Boyne, 28, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering with the intent to commit an indictable offence and mischief — destroys or damages property and possession of break-in instruments.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 13, OPP said Wednesday morning.

