Health

Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic opening in northeast Calgary

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 8:41 pm
A man receives a dose of COVID-19 through the window of a vehicle at a drive-thru clinic in Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
A man receives a dose of COVID-19 through the window of a vehicle at a drive-thru clinic in Saskatchewan. File / Global News

As many as 1,000 doses a day of COVID-19 vaccine will be given to Calgarians through the windows of their vehicles at a new clinic set to open in the city’s northeast on Monday.

The drive-thru clinic, which will be set up at 911 32 Ave. N.E., will offer shots by appointment only. People are asked to limit the number of people attending in one vehicle to four.

Read more: New COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens for Calgary’s homeless population

Anyone who has an appointment at the clinic is asked to stay in their vehicle while they get their vaccine, and to wait for 15 minutes afterward, the same way they would at brick-and-mortar immunization sites.

Patients are also required to wear a face mask during their appointment, and are asked to have their health card and photo ID ready.

Click to play video: 'Albertans who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can make choice on 2nd dose' Albertans who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can make choice on 2nd dose
Albertans who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can make choice on 2nd dose

The launch of the vaccination drive-thru clinic means the existing COVID-19 testing site at that location will be closing, Alberta Health Services said.

Trending Stories

On Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney announced the province was starting bookings for second dose appointments starting June 1, for those who got their first shot in March.

Read more: Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout failing most vulnerable populations: doctors

Anyone who got their first shot in April can start booking their second doses on June 14, and those who got their first dose in May can book an appointment as of June 28.

As of Tuesday, more than 2.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered to Albertans, with 63 per cent of those eligible having received at least one dose.

Those looking to book an appointment at the northeast Calgary drive-thru clinic can do so through the online booking platform, or by calling 811. The clinic will be open seven days a week, from 8:20 a.m. to 9:20 p.m.

