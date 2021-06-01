Menu

Crime

Calgary man charged with break and enter days after being released from jail

By Mia Holowaychuk Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 5:30 pm
Vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

After being suspected in a downtown break and enter, a Calgary man was arrested and found to have more than 100 outstanding warrants for his arrest.

On March 24, police said a suspect broke into a lockbox and stole master keys to an apartment building on the 600 block of Eighth Street S.W.

The suspect used the keys to break into the mailroom and was identified by Calgary Police Services (CPS) investigators who then sought out his arrest.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police release videos of suspects in convenience store robberies' Calgary police release videos of suspects in convenience store robberies
Calgary police release videos of suspects in convenience store robberies – May 12, 2021

“Our analysts work hard to identify property-crime trends and associated suspects that can then be located and charged,” CPS Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs said.

On Saturday, May 22, Justin Taylor Hartland, 28, was arrested and charged with break and enter and two counts and failing to abide by his release order. Police said the man had been released from jail six days earlier.

Additionally, police said Hartland had over 100 warrants out for his arrest for fraud and property offences dating back to 2018, as well as numerous breaches of conditions.

Click to play video: 'Thief makes off with thousands of dollars in dental equipment' Thief makes off with thousands of dollars in dental equipment
Thief makes off with thousands of dollars in dental equipment – May 6, 2021

Hartland will remain in custody until he is to appear in court on June 15.

“Property offences are not victimless crimes; they affect our citizens’ sense of safety in our communities. Criminal behaviour that targets dozens of victims is problematic and must be dealt with,” Jacobs said.

The CPS offender management unit works closely with patrol officers to detect and identify Calgary’s most prolific offenders. Officers monitor these offenders to ensure they are abiding by court-ordered release conditions and refrain from future potential crimes.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
