Kitchener man, 40, arrested after child pornography investigation: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a 40-year-old man from Kitchener was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation into child pornography.

Police say the service’s Youth Protection Unit opened an investigation in April after someone reported that a child had seen child pornography during the previous month.

They say as a result, the members of the unit, working alongside officers from the Cybercrime Branch-Internet Child Exploitation Unit, searched a home in Kitchener on Tuesday.

Officers arrested the man before charging him with possession of child pornography.

