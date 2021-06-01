Menu

Crime

Kitchener man, 40, arrested after child pornography investigation: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 4:48 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say a 40-year-old man from Kitchener was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation into child pornography.

Police say the service’s Youth Protection Unit opened an investigation in April after someone reported that a child had seen child pornography during the previous month.

They say as a result, the members of the unit, working alongside officers from the Cybercrime Branch-Internet Child Exploitation Unit, searched a home in Kitchener on Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Officers arrested the man before charging him with possession of child pornography.

