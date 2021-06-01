Winnipeg Transit buses outfitted with 24/7 video live stream in safety pilot project

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Transit kicked off a safety pilot project Tuesday, which will see bus cameras turned into 24/7 live streams for supervisors to keep an eye on things.

The city says 50 buses are involved in the pilot, which will take place over the next six months.

Transit says bus operators already know to contact its control centre when there’s an emergency, and under the pilot, supervisors will be able to immediately tap into the on-board camera to assess the situation, and call for emergency services if needed.

Winnipeg Transit began installing LTE modems on buses two years ago, and the project makes use of existing cameras, so no new equipment needed to be installed.

Story continues below advertisement

The move was a previous recommendation from the Transit Advisory Committee.