Over 50% of Waterloo Region residents have had a jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

Over 50 per cent of all area residents have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Waterloo Region’s vaccine distribution task force.

To be exact, it says that 50.44 per cent of the region’s more than 580,000 residents have received at least one dose, with that number climbing to 62.8 per cent if you just count adults.

The task force reported Tuesday that there have now been 322,956 COVID-19 vaccinations done in Waterloo Region, 5,460 more than was announced a day earlier.

The dashboard also now shows those between the ages of 12 and 17, with a total of 13.04 per cent of people in that age group have had one dose of vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

While the numbers for those getting a single jab continue to rise, those being fully vaccinated is moving at a much slower pace.

The task force reported that there have now been 21,422 people who had two doses in the area, which is 503 more than reported Monday.

3:23 NACI recommends mixing AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, Tam says NACI recommends mixing AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, Tam says

Waterloo Public Health continues to report a relatively low number of new COVID-19 cases in the region.

It reported another 33 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday, raising the total number of cases in the area to 15,994.

This lifts the rolling seven-day average number of new cases up slightly to 40.7.

Another 37 people have recovered from the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 15,405.

Story continues below advertisement

There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported on June 1, after having had four in May, which left the death toll at 256.

The area is now down to 322 active COVID-19 cases, and seven active outbreaks after one was declared over at a food and beverage location.

There remain 23 people in hospitals across Waterloo Region, as well as in Guelph and Fergus including 12 people who are in intensive care.

Elsewhere, Ontario is reporting 699 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest increase in daily cases in seven-and-a-half months as the province eases out of the third wave. The provincial total now stands at 532,158.

Tuesday’s case count is the lowest daily increase since October 2020 (when 658 new cases were logged on Oct. 18).

According to Tuesday’s report, 207 cases were recorded in Toronto, 144 in Peel Region, 52 in York Region and 50 in Durham Region while all other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,766 as nine more deaths were recorded.

Story continues below advertisement

*With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues