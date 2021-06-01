Woman allegedly grabbed wheel of moving bus, threatened driver with syringe: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg Transit driver and passengers on board the bus escaped injury early Tuesday morning after a belligerent passenger grabbed the wheel of the vehicle and began swerving across the road.

According to police, the frightening incident unfolded shortly after midnight, when the transit bus picked up a woman who appeared to be intoxicated at Osborne Street and Morley Avenue.

After “agitating” other passengers, she began throwing food at the driver and insisting he drive faster, at which point the police were contacted.

The woman then allegedly produced a syringe, pointed it at the driver and threatened to stab him, before grabbing onto the wheel and causing the bus to swerve back and forth.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers eventually met up with the bus at Main Street and Pioneer, where they took a 30-year-old woman into custody.

Police say she’s charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000.

She has since been released with conditions.

1:38 Winnipeg Transit 25-year master plan approved by council Winnipeg Transit 25-year master plan approved by council – Apr 30, 2021