Calgary Board of Education reverts Langevin School name back to Riverside School following outcry

Langevin School in Calgary is going back to its old moniker.

Monday, the Calgary Board of Education’s (CBE) board of trustees met and decided to revert the school’s name back to Riverside School, effective immediately.

The school carried the neighbourhood’s name until 1936, when CBE decided to rename it for Hector-Louis Langevin.

In a statement, the CBE said the trustees heard concerns from students, staff and community members about the school’s name and had been working to revise the naming and renaming policy.

“The Board will be considering changes to its governance policies regarding renaming at a public board meeting later this month,” the statement read.

The statement also said that following the discovery of unmarked burial sites near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, “the Board has approved the school name change prior to the completion of its policy changes.”

The move also comes after a renewed call for both the CBE school, and Bishop Grandin High School in the Calgary Catholic School Division (CCSD), to be renamed after ground-penetrating radar found the remains of 215 Indigenous children. On Monday, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi called on the school boards to change the names of the schools, saying “the time for dithering has passed. The time for process has passed.”

In early 2017, Calgary city council approved changing the name of Langevin Bridge to Reconciliation Bridge, a change made during a ceremony on May 26, 2018.

