2 Toronto men charged with drug trafficking in Peterborough: police

Two Toronto men are facing drug-related charges after an incident at a Peterborough residence on Monday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a call about several unwanted persons refusing to leave a home on Downie Street.

“During the call, it was reported that the victim was verbally threatened,” police said.

Officers located two men in the residence. The service’s emergency response team and canine unit were called in to search the home for more people, but none were located.

However, a search of the residence led to the seizure of six grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a large quantity of a cutting agent.

Samuel Appiaeh, 18, and Cassell Chase, 20, both of Toronto, were arrested and each charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and unlawfully being in a dwelling house.

Chase was additionally charged with failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Both were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.

They were also each issued a ticket under the Reopening Ontario Act for failing to comply with the province’s current stay-at-home order.