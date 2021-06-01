Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 Toronto men charged with drug trafficking in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 10:06 am
Two Toronto men face drug trafficking charges following a search of a home on Monday. View image in full screen
Two Toronto men face drug trafficking charges following a search of a home on Monday. Peterborough Police Service

Two Toronto men are facing drug-related charges after an incident at a Peterborough residence on Monday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a call about several unwanted persons refusing to leave a home on Downie Street.

“During the call, it was reported that the victim was verbally threatened,” police said.

Read more: 2 arrested after cocaine, blue fentanyl seized from Peterborough residence: police

Officers located two men in the residence. The service’s emergency response team and canine unit were called in to search the home for more people, but none were located.

However, a search of the residence led to the seizure of six grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a large quantity of a cutting agent.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Samuel Appiaeh, 18, and Cassell Chase, 20, both of Toronto, were arrested and each charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and unlawfully being in a dwelling house.

Chase was additionally charged with failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Both were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.

They were also each issued a ticket under the Reopening Ontario Act for failing to comply with the province’s current stay-at-home order.

Click to play video: 'Safer Supply drug pilot program coming to Peterborough' Safer Supply drug pilot program coming to Peterborough
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cocaine tagPeterborough Police Service tagDrug Trafficking tagOpioid tagPeterborough crime tagEmergency Response Team tagReopening Ontario Act tagdrug arrest tagpeterborough drugs tagPeterborough drug trafficking tagDownie Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers