Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Native Women’s group releasing own plan on MMIWG, citing ‘toxic’ federal process

By Teresa Wright The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2021 6:34 am
Click to play video: 'The search for accountability for Kamloops Residential School victims.' The search for accountability for Kamloops Residential School victims.
WATCH: The search for accountability for Kamloops residential school victims.

In the absence of a plan from Ottawa, the Native Women’s Association of Canada is releasing Tuesday its own action plan for implementing recommendations from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

The organization says it has lost confidence in the federal government and is walking away from a “toxic, dysfunctional” process.

Read more: Trudeau vows ‘concrete action’ after discovery of 215 bodies at former residential school site

This comes days after 215 children were found buried in a mass grave near a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

President Lorraine Whitman said in a tweet published Monday that her group’s action plan is one that “puts families, not politics, first.”

Story continues below advertisement

The association has been vocal in criticizing Ottawa for not doing enough to implement the inquiry’s 231 calls for justice, which found decades of systemic racism and human rights violations had contributed to the deaths and disappearances of hundreds of Indigenous women and girls and that it constituted genocide.

Click to play video: 'Calls grow to find all children lost at residential schools' Calls grow to find all children lost at residential schools
Calls grow to find all children lost at residential schools

Last year, the Liberals delayed their promise to release a national action plan on the one-year anniversary of the inquiry’s findings, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The inquiry’s recommendations spanned themes of health, justice, security and culture, including a number of calls for more effective responses to human trafficking and sexual exploitation and violence — with a national action plan at top of the priority list.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Residential Schools tagMMIWG tagResidential School tagKamloops residential school tagNational Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls tag215 children tagNative Women's Association of Canada i tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers