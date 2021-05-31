Edmonton family desperately seeking answers in teenage son’s homicide: ‘This can’t go on unsolved’

Send this page to someone via email

The family of Tanner Krupa in Edmonton has launched a website, social media accounts and a video to try and get information about what led to his death.

Tanner was 19 years old in August 2017, when he started a new job in Surrey, B.C. as a directional driller.

“He was beautiful. He had a heart of gold. He would give the shirt off of his back. He loved helping people,” said his mom, Kim Krupa, on Monday.

She knew something was wrong when Tanner stopped responding to her text messages.

She later received a call from his employer saying he hadn’t shown up for work, and his roommates said he hadn’t come home either.

Police then found his body on Aug. 20, 2017.

“There was an altercation, IHIT (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team) was called. When they got to the scene… Tanner was passed away,” said Kim, her voice wavering.

Tanner’s family knows few other details about what happened that night. Investigators say Tanner was not known to police.

It’s been nearly four years, and while the Krupas appreciate the work of the authorities, Kim said the family recognizes they have limited resources.

Now, the family is launching Instagram and TikTok accounts, as well as a website called What Happened to Tanner?

Little Adventures Studio also offered to make a video, depicting Tanner’s story and the grief his family has gone through.

“How are you supposed to be OK after that happens? It’s just that a piece is missing in our family, and it’ll never be the same,” Tanner’s sister, Randi Krupa, said in the video, fighting through tears.

"We're just trying to get his name out there, keep his name out there, to get and generate tips on what happened that night, to get some justice," Kim explained.

View image in full screen Kim Krupa stands outside Florence Hallock School, at a memorial for her son. Wes Rosa / Global News

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information about Tanner’s death.

Family and friends are also honouring him with a memorial bench, plaque and tree outside Florence Hallock School.

“We decided to put the tree here so the kids would still come here and they could remember him, and they could include him in what they were doing, playing frisbee, talk to him,” Kim said.

In 2019, IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang said he believed people with key information about what happened to Tanner were living in the Edmonton area.

Kim is urging anyone who thinks they might know something, however small, to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.

“Please, please come forward,” she said.