Crime

Edmonton family desperately seeking answers in teenage son’s homicide: ‘This can’t go on unsolved’

By Sarah Ryan Global News
Posted May 31, 2021 10:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton family of B.C. homicide victim Tanner Krupa seek answers, four years later' Edmonton family of B.C. homicide victim Tanner Krupa seek answers, four years later
It's been nearly four years since the body of 19-year-old Tanner Krupa was found in Surrey, B.C., where the Edmonton man had just started working. As Sarah Ryan explains, his family — desperate for answers around his homicide— has launched a website, social media accounts, and a video in hopes of generating tips.

The family of Tanner Krupa in Edmonton has launched a website, social media accounts and a video to try and get information about what led to his death.

Tanner was 19 years old in August 2017, when he started a new job in Surrey, B.C. as a directional driller.

“He was beautiful. He had a heart of gold. He would give the shirt off of his back. He loved helping people,” said his mom, Kim Krupa, on Monday.

She knew something was wrong when Tanner stopped responding to her text messages.

Read more: Mother pleads for help on anniversary of Tanner Krupa’s unsolved murder in Surrey

She later received a call from his employer saying he hadn’t shown up for work, and his roommates said he hadn’t come home either.

Police then found his body on Aug. 20, 2017.

“There was an altercation, IHIT (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team) was called. When they got to the scene… Tanner was passed away,” said Kim, her voice wavering.

Tanner’s family knows few other details about what happened that night. Investigators say Tanner was not known to police.

Read more: Tanner Krupa named as victim in Surrey suspicious death

It’s been nearly four years, and while the Krupas appreciate the work of the authorities, Kim said the family recognizes they have limited resources.

Now, the family is launching Instagram and TikTok accounts, as well as a website called What Happened to Tanner?

Little Adventures Studio also offered to make a video, depicting Tanner’s story and the grief his family has gone through.

“How are you supposed to be OK after that happens? It’s just that a piece is missing in our family, and it’ll never be the same,” Tanner’s sister, Randi Krupa, said in the video, fighting through tears.

“We’re just trying to get his name out there, keep his name out there, to get and generate tips on what happened that night, to get some justice,” Kim explained.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We're just trying to get his name out there, keep his name out there, to get and generate tips on what happened that night, to get some justice," Kim explained.
Kim Krupa stands outside Florence Hallock School, at a memorial for her son. View image in full screen
Kim Krupa stands outside Florence Hallock School, at a memorial for her son. Wes Rosa / Global News

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information about Tanner’s death.

Family and friends are also honouring him with a memorial bench, plaque and tree outside Florence Hallock School.

“We decided to put the tree here so the kids would still come here and they could remember him, and they could include him in what they were doing, playing frisbee, talk to him,” Kim said.

Read more: B.C. police issue plea to Edmontonians for tips about 2017 homicide that left teen dead

In 2019, IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang said he believed people with key information about what happened to Tanner were living in the Edmonton area.

Kim is urging anyone who thinks they might know something, however small, to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.

“Please, please come forward,” she said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
