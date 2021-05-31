B.C. Premier John Horgan to address legislature on remains found at Kamloops residential school

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier John Horgan will address the legislature on Monday afternoon with a ministerial statement about the discovery of the remains of 215 children buried on the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Horgan will make the remarks around 1:35 p.m. and will be followed by comments from the BC Liberals and the BC Greens. The statements will be carried live on the Global BC website.

In a statement issued Friday, Horgan said he was horrified and heartbroken to learn that the burial site of 215 children has been confirmed on the grounds of the former residential school.

1:43 Trudeau vows action following discovery of 215 bodies at former residential school site Trudeau vows action following discovery of 215 bodies at former residential school site

“I honour Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc as they grapple with this burden from a dark chapter of Canadian history and uphold their commitment to complete this investigation over the coming weeks – bringing to light the full truth of this loss,” Horgan said.

“Each child has been forever taken from a family and a community that loved them. This is a tragedy of unimaginable proportions. And it is a stark example of the violence the Canadian residential school system inflicted upon Indigenous peoples and how the consequences of these atrocities continue to this day.”

A National Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former residential school students and those affected. Access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1 866 925-4419.

Within B.C., the KUU-US Crisis Line Society provides a First Nations and Indigenous-specific crisis line available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, toll-free at 1-800-588-8717. Alternatively, a youth line can be reached at 250-723-2040 and an adult line is available at 250-723-4050. The KUU-US Crisis Line Society can also be contacted online.