COVID-19: B.C. health officials to provide Monday update

B.C. health officials will release three days of COVID-19 data on Monday afternoon.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are set to speak at a news conference at 3 p.m., which will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

B.C.’s seven-day rolling average of news COVID-19 cases dropped to 315 on Friday, the lowest since Nov. 2.

Last week, the province announced that people will be offered a second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine about eight weeks after receiving their first dose.

People who received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for their first dose are still waiting to hear when they could get the second dose.

Henry said details will come next week about whether those who received AstraZeneca as a first dose can mix and match and receive Pfizer as a second dose.

More than 2.94 million people, accounting for over 57 per cent of B.C.’s population, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday. About three per cent of B.C.’s population has also received a second dose.

— With files from Richard Zussman