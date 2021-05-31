SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: B.C. health officials to provide Monday update

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 31, 2021 3:09 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: B.C. reopening depends on ‘variants of concern’' COVID-19: B.C. reopening depends on ‘variants of concern’
WATCH: Global's Keith Baldrey on how B.C.'s reopening plans hinge on how well we're doing against the 'variants of concern'.

B.C. health officials will release three days of COVID-19 data on Monday afternoon.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are set to speak at a news conference at 3 p.m., which will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

Click to play video: 'In-person religious services resume in B.C.' In-person religious services resume in B.C.
In-person religious services resume in B.C.

B.C.’s seven-day rolling average of news COVID-19 cases dropped to 315 on Friday, the lowest since Nov. 2.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. lays out restart plan including a return to normal by September

Last week, the province announced that people will be offered a second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine about eight weeks after receiving their first dose.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: B.C. premier says reopening of Canada-U.S. border not a priority' COVID-19: B.C. premier says reopening of Canada-U.S. border not a priority
COVID-19: B.C. premier says reopening of Canada-U.S. border not a priority

People who received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for their first dose are still waiting to hear when they could get the second dose.

Henry said details will come next week about whether those who received AstraZeneca as a first dose can mix and match and receive Pfizer as a second dose.

More than 2.94 million people, accounting for over 57 per cent of B.C.’s population, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday. About three per cent of B.C.’s population has also received a second dose.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Richard Zussman

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcovid-19 news tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagBC COVID-19 tagbc covid tagbonnie henry update tagDr. Bonnie Henry update tagBC COVID-19 latest numbers tagBonnie Henry latest numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers