Portion of Richmond Street in London, Ont. to close on Tuesday

Heads up, drivers: a portion of Richmond Street will be closed on Tuesday for emergency watermain replacement.

The City of London says Richmond Street will be closed between Oxford Street East and Piccadilly Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drivers will be detoured around the block of Richmond Street to nearby streets.

Pedestrians can walk around the construction area, and businesses will still be open.

A few London Transit Commission routes will be impacted. Transit riders are asked to check the LTC detour.

