Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Portion of Richmond Street in London, Ont. to close on Tuesday

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted May 31, 2021 1:59 pm
Richmond Street will be closed between Oxford Street East and Piccadilly Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Richmond Street will be closed between Oxford Street East and Piccadilly Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. City of London

Heads up, drivers: a portion of Richmond Street will be closed on Tuesday for emergency watermain replacement.

The City of London says Richmond Street will be closed between Oxford Street East and Piccadilly Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drivers will be detoured around the block of Richmond Street to nearby streets.

Read more: Construction returns to Old East Village for Phase 2 of Dundas St. infrastructure renewal

Pedestrians can walk around the construction area, and businesses will still be open.

Trending Stories

A few London Transit Commission routes will be impacted. Transit riders are asked to check the LTC detour.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagTraffic tagRichmond tagroad closure tagRichmond Street tagWatermain tagLondon downtown tagwatermain repair tagLondon Richmond Street closure watermain tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers