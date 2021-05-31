SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Guelph public health urges anyone from Nunavut mine site to self-isolate

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 31, 2021 11:28 am
Click to play video: 'WHO classifies COVID-19 variant first identified in India as being of global concern' WHO classifies COVID-19 variant first identified in India as being of global concern
The World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday that the coronavirus variant first identified in India was being classified as a variant of global concern, with some preliminary studies showing that it spreads more easily – May 10, 2021

Guelph’s public health unit is urging anyone who has returned from a Nunavut mine in the last month to self-isolate immediately due to a COVID-19 outbreak of the B.1.617.2 variant first detected in India.

The outbreak at the Baffinland Mary River Mine has been ongoing since May 2.

Read more: COVID-19 variant case in Waterloo Region connected with outbreak at Nunavut mine

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said it is aware of three cases and seven local high-risk contacts connected with the mine.

It is urging anyone who has returned from the mine since April 30 to immediately begin self-isolation and call public health at 1-800-265-7293 ext. 7006 for further instruction.

“All individuals who have returned since April 30 are considered high-risk contacts,” public health said in a statement on Monday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Self-isolation of all high-risk contacts and their household members is required regardless of being symptomatic, asymptomatic, vaccinated or if a negative test result was obtained prior to departing the mine.”

Read more: Ontario to move to replace chief medical officer of health

The health unit added that self-isolation means staying home for 14 days and avoiding contact with others unless to seek medical care or get tested.

Anyone who returned more than 14 days ago and has not yet been tested should stay in self-isolation until a negative test result is received.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagCOVID-19 Outbreak tagGuelph COVID-19 tagGuelph coronavirus tagguelph covid tagBaffinland Mary River Mine tagMary River Mine tagMary River Mine outbreak Guelph tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers