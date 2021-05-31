COVID-19: Guelph public health urges anyone from Nunavut mine site to self-isolate

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is urging anyone who has returned from a Nunavut mine in the last month to self-isolate immediately due to a COVID-19 outbreak of the B.1.617.2 variant first detected in India.

The outbreak at the Baffinland Mary River Mine has been ongoing since May 2.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said it is aware of three cases and seven local high-risk contacts connected with the mine.

It is urging anyone who has returned from the mine since April 30 to immediately begin self-isolation and call public health at 1-800-265-7293 ext. 7006 for further instruction.

“All individuals who have returned since April 30 are considered high-risk contacts,” public health said in a statement on Monday.

“Self-isolation of all high-risk contacts and their household members is required regardless of being symptomatic, asymptomatic, vaccinated or if a negative test result was obtained prior to departing the mine.”

The health unit added that self-isolation means staying home for 14 days and avoiding contact with others unless to seek medical care or get tested.

Anyone who returned more than 14 days ago and has not yet been tested should stay in self-isolation until a negative test result is received.