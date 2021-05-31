COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 31

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday:

Fully vaccinated healthcare workers allowed inside arena for Game 7 Leafs vs. Canadiens in Toronto

Fully vaccinated frontline healthcare workers will be allowed into Scotiabank Arena to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Montreal Canadiens in Game 7 Monday night.

“Following discussions with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Toronto Public Health and hospital partners, I am happy to announce that they have signed off on allowing 550 fully vaccinated frontline health care workers, including hospital and long-term care staff, to be invited to attend Game 7 of the series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena tonight,” Premier Doug Ford said in a statement Monday morning.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported 916 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Of those:

226 were in Toronto

165 were in Peel Region

85 were in York Region

67 were in Durham Region

26 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports under 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time in nearly 3 months

Ontario is reporting 916 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the first time the case count is fewer than 1,000 in almost three months. The provincial total now stands at 531,459.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,757 as 13 more deaths were recorded.

More than 9 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered so far in Ontario. That marked an increase of over 97,747 vaccines in the last day. There are more than 706,000 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom and is currently the dominating known strain), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), P.1 (first detected in Brazil).

The B.1.1.7 VOC: 125,945 variant cases, which is up by 910 since the previous day,

The B.1.351 VOC: 948 variant cases which is up by 1 since the previous day.

The P.1 VOC: 2,822 variant cases which is up by 8 since the previous day.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,772 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is unchanged since yesterday. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 29 current outbreaks in homes, which is unchanged from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 57 active cases among long-term care residents 105 active cases among staff — down by four and down by two, respectively, in the last day.

