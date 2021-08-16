Canada election: Hastings—Lennox and Addington

Send this page to someone via email

Hastings—Lennox and Addington was created by the 2012 federal electoral boundaries redistribution and includes the County of Hastings, the County of Lennox and Addington and part of the City of Belleville north of Highway 401.

Derek Sloan helped the Conservatives win the riding in the 2019 election. Before that, Liberal Mike Bossio held the riding from 2015-2019.

In 2020, Sloan ran for the Conservative Party leadership and lost.

In January 2021, Sloan was ejected from the federal Conservative caucus over a “pattern of destructive behaviour,” including accepting a leadership campaign donation from a man described as a neo-Nazi.

“The Conservative caucus voted to remove Derek Sloan not because of one specific event, but because of a pattern of destructive behaviour involving multiple incidents and disrespect towards the Conservative team for over a year,” Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said in a statement in January.

Sloan continues to represent the riding as an Independent. In July 2021, Sloan announced plans to start a new political party.

Candidates

Independent: Derek Sloan (incumbent)