Derek Sloan has been ejected from the Conservative caucus

Derek Sloan has been ejected from the federal Conservative caucus, sources tell Global News.

Members of the caucus gathered on Wednesday to vote on the fate of the MP for Hastings—Lennox and Addington, who in just over one year of public life has prompted repeated criticism for behaviour ranging from attacking the country’s top doctor to sharing vaccine misinformation.

The meeting came after Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said he would not let Sloan run again for the party following revelations that he had received a leadership campaign contribution from a man described as a neo-Nazi.

O’Toole did not have the power to eject Sloan on his own.

He needed to get at least 20 per cent of the caucus to support a motion to review Sloan’s membership, which would then be voted on via secret ballot.

A Conservative source told Global News the cumulative effects of Sloan’s behaviour were weighing on the caucus, leading to growing frustration.

Some caucus members and prominent Conservatives spoke out publicly in advance of the vote, condemning Sloan and praising the attempt by O’Toole to remove him from caucus.

I have had enough too. There is no room for this garbage in our Party. Good riddance. Thank you @ErinOToole! https://t.co/svmA3FhO9t — Eric Duncan (@EricDuncanSDSG) January 19, 2021

I’ve worked well with many social conservatives in our party over the years. They are welcome in our party, but Derek Sloan’s behaviour is not. I am fully supportive of @erinotoole’s strong leadership. #cdnpoli #polcan #CPC — John Baird (@Baird) January 19, 2021

Thank you Erin O'Toole for doing what must be done. https://t.co/LCzIAePNC8 — Scott Aitchison (@ScottAAitchison) January 19, 2021

Sloan previously faced calls for his ejection last year after he questioned whether Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam was working for China. He refused to apologize, insisting he was not questioning her loyalty to Canada, and remained in caucus.

He has also peddled misinformation about the coronavirus vaccines.

1:44 Ontario Tory MPs pressed Sloan to apologize for questioning top doctor’s loyalties. Instead, he defended himself Ontario Tory MPs pressed Sloan to apologize for questioning top doctor’s loyalties. Instead, he defended himself – Apr 30, 2020