Canada

Derek Sloan has been ejected from the Conservative caucus

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Click to play video 'Controversial MP Derek Sloan fights expulsion from Conservative caucus' Controversial MP Derek Sloan fights expulsion from Conservative caucus
Already mired in past controversies, Ontario MP Derek Sloan is facing expulsion from the Conservative caucus, after accepting a donation from Paul Fromm, a well-known white supremacist. Mercedes Stephenson explains Fromm's ties to the party, and how Sloan is defending himself.

Derek Sloan has been ejected from the federal Conservative caucus, sources tell Global News.

Members of the caucus gathered on Wednesday to vote on the fate of the MP for Hastings—Lennox and Addington, who in just over one year of public life has prompted repeated criticism for behaviour ranging from attacking the country’s top doctor to sharing vaccine misinformation.

READ MORE: Tory caucus to meet Wednesday to determine fate of MP Derek Sloan

The meeting came after Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said he would not let Sloan run again for the party following revelations that he had received a leadership campaign contribution from a man described as a neo-Nazi.

O’Toole did not have the power to eject Sloan on his own.

He needed to get at least 20 per cent of the caucus to support a motion to review Sloan’s membership, which would then be voted on via secret ballot.

A Conservative source told Global News the cumulative effects of Sloan’s behaviour were weighing on the caucus, leading to growing frustration.

Some caucus members and prominent Conservatives spoke out publicly in advance of the vote, condemning Sloan and praising the attempt by O’Toole to remove him from caucus.

Sloan previously faced calls for his ejection last year after he questioned whether Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam was working for China. He refused to apologize, insisting he was not questioning her loyalty to Canada, and remained in caucus.

He has also peddled misinformation about the coronavirus vaccines.

Click to play video 'Ontario Tory MPs pressed Sloan to apologize for questioning top doctor’s loyalties. Instead, he defended himself' Ontario Tory MPs pressed Sloan to apologize for questioning top doctor’s loyalties. Instead, he defended himself
Ontario Tory MPs pressed Sloan to apologize for questioning top doctor’s loyalties. Instead, he defended himself – Apr 30, 2020
