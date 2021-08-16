SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Hamilton Mountain

By sahussein Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 11:29 am
The federal riding of Hamilton-Mountain, Ontario. View image in full screen
The federal riding of Hamilton-Mountain, Ontario. ELECTIONS CANADA

A riding directly south of Hamilton’s downtown core, the electoral district of Hamilton Mountain is bordered by the Niagara Escarpment east of West 5th road and Rymal Road to the south — except for the area between the Lincoln Alexander Parkway and Rymal, where the western border becomes Garth Street.

The riding was created in 1966 from parts of Ancaster—Dundas—Flamborough—Aldershot, Hamilton South, Hamilton West, Stoney Creek, and Wentworth ridings.

In 2003, the riding was redefined to its current state. Hamilton Mountain has a population of around 103,615 and more than 25 per cent of the riding’s residents are immigrants, with large populations born in the Philippines, Italy and the U.K., according to the 2016 census.

The riding gets the name “Mountain” from the Niagara Escarpment, which is a World Biosphere Reserve.

The NDP’s Scott Duvall has held the seat in this riding since 2015.

Candidates

NDP: Scott Duvall (incumbent)

