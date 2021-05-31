5 songs you must hear this week: 31 May 2021

Most of last week’s music submissions and pitches came through within hours of the American Memorial Day long weekend. It was almost like the labels and publicists were rushing things out the door. Here’s what survived my heartless cull.

1. Inhaler, Cheer Up Baby

It Won’t Always Be Like This (Universal)

Recommended If You Like: U2 offspring

In case you don’t know, Inhaler is fronted by vocalist/guitarist Elijah Hewson, son of Paul Hewson, who is better known as Bono. Despite the familial connection, the band has been grinding it out like any other group with minimal help from the singer’s dad. (Although we’d be naïve to suggest that the relationship hasn’t engendered some curiosity.) We’ll see how far these guys can go. The debut album is due July 16.

2. Kirty, Turn You One

We Are All on Fire (Independent)

RIYL: Darkness

The singer for Fast Romantics has already had some success placing songs in commercials and TV shows (if you watched Kim’s Convenience, you’ll have heard some of her stuff.) There has been lots of lavish praise for her, including from ET Canada who called her the “coolest woman in Ontario.” The full album is coming on August 20.

3. Angels and Airwaves, Euphoria

Single (Rise/BMG)

RIYL: Tom DeLonge

When he wasn’t trying to uncover The Great Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Coverup, Tom DeLonge was still working on music with his AVA project. To get the word out, the band launched Project Dreamland, which sent out cassette players, tapes, and “evidence files” out to fans. If they could figure it out, they were led to a video that involved the band and Area 51. Clever, that.

4. Arlo Parks, Hurt

Collapsed in Sunbeams (Transgressive)

RIYL: Versatility mixed with vulnerability

Already lauded in the UK, Anaïs Oluwatoyin Estelle Marinho is nothing short of a phenomenon on the other side of the Atlantic. This is one of six singles from the album which, by the way, earned Brit nominations for Album of the Year, Best New Artist, and Best Female Solo Artist. Definitely worth your time.

5. Cautious Clay, Dying in the Subtlety

Deadpan Love (The Orchard)

RIYL: I dunno, puns?

Cautious Clay is Joshua Karpeh, who has already written songs for Taylor Swift, John Legend, and John Mayer. There’s only this one album but if you want to go deeper, there are three EPs and at least a dozen other singles. The album is due June 25.