It’s National Tourism Week, and if you love Kelowna, it’s your lucky day.

The City of Kelowna has declared Saturday, May 29, as Love for Kelowna Day.

The second annual event is part of a national effort that’s asking local residents to celebrate and share what they love about their local community.

“I hope everyone in Kelowna supports the second annual Love for Kelowna Day this Saturday – it’s a great opportunity to show our local businesses some love as some health orders are loosened,” mayor Colin Basran said.

“As long as we follow the public health guidelines and get vaccinated, we can begin to enjoy all that Kelowna has to offer, while supporting our local businesses.”

The idea behind Love for Kelowna Day is to promote tourism, and draw attention to tourism’s impact on the community.

“Tourism is an important economic driver here in our community and across Canada,” said Lisanne Ballantyne, president and CEO of Tourism Kelowna.

“Beyond the economic impact, there is an equally important contribution to quality of life that is directly connected to the local tourism industry.”

Ballantyne said having numerous entertainment, cultural, and leisure activities to choose from, plus a great variety of local events and businesses, can create “an attractive place to live with an enjoyable lifestyle.”

Figures from Tourism Kelowna say during a normal year, the local tourism industry generates $2.1 billion, sustains nearly 13,000 jobs and generates $443 million.

Tourism Kelowna says the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted tourism during the last 15 months, but with B.C.’s Restart Plan having been implemented, hope is on the horizon.

“Soon, it will be time to come back to what you know and love about Kelowna,” said Ballantyne. “We know visitors are eager to return, and residents are looking forward to inviting friends, families, and loved ones back to explore Kelowna together.

“The gradual return gives us much hope that we can soon come together again to experience and celebrate all that Kelowna and the Okanagan has to offer.”

