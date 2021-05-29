London, Ont.’s Damian Warner sets decathlon world best in Austria

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A London, Ont., athlete has set a world best in long jump at the Hypo-Meeting in Gotzis, Austria on Saturday.

Canada’s Damian Warner jumped 8.28 metres to top American Ashton Eaton’s mark of 8.23 set in 2012.

It was the 31-year-old’s first decathlon since the 2019 world championships.

Warner, who won bronze at the 2016 Olympics, is aiming to be the first person to win six Hypo-Meeting titles.

He was the leader after the first three events, which were 100 metres, long jump and shot put.

The Hypo-Meeting is considered an unofficial world championship for multi-event athletes.

Story continues below advertisement

–With files from the Canadian Press

Two Canadians atop the leaderboard after 3 events. @DamianWarner and @Pierce_LePage are off to a great start in the men's decathlon at the Hypomeeting Gotzis event in Austria. pic.twitter.com/eBFjImhOzf — Athletics Canada (@AthleticsCanada) May 29, 2021