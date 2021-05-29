Menu

Sports

London, Ont.’s Damian Warner sets decathlon world best in Austria

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted May 29, 2021 12:31 pm

A London, Ont., athlete has set a world best in long jump at the Hypo-Meeting in Gotzis, Austria on Saturday.

Canada’s Damian Warner jumped 8.28 metres to top American Ashton Eaton’s mark of 8.23 set in 2012.

It was the 31-year-old’s first decathlon since the 2019 world championships.

Read more: London’s Damian Warner wins bronze at 2019 World Track and Field Championships

Warner, who won bronze at the 2016 Olympics, is aiming to be the first person to win six Hypo-Meeting titles.

He was the leader after the first three events, which were 100 metres, long jump and shot put.

The Hypo-Meeting is considered an unofficial world championship for multi-event athletes.

Click to play video: 'Training for Tokyo: Canadian sprint kayaker preps for the Olympics' Training for Tokyo: Canadian sprint kayaker preps for the Olympics

–With files from the Canadian Press

