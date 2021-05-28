Menu

Crime

CN Rail fined $100,000 for spraying pesticide on B.C. track without authorization

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2021 10:21 pm
CN Rail plead guilty and been fined $100, 000 for failing to obtain the required authorization to apply pesticide to its train tracks in northwestern B.C., according to the B.C. Conservation Officers Service.

PRINCE RUPERT, B.C. – British Columbia’s Conservation Officer Service says Canadian National Railway has entered a guilty plea in a Prince Rupert court for failing to obtain the needed authorization to apply pesticide along its tracks.

The service says in a statement that the rail company was fined $100,000 by the court.

Read more: CN fined $125K for 2015 diesel spill in North Saskatchewan River

It says in August 2017, a CN contractor sprayed pesticide along 150 kilometres of track between Terrace and Prince Rupert.

The track runs along the Skeena River and the service says the spraying damaged nearby vegetation.

A joint investigation was started when officers with Environment and Climate Change Canada noticed a spray truck on the tracks discharging a mist from spray booms off the vehicle.

Read more: CN, CP fined $150K for not transporting enough grain

The service says CN Rail is mandated to comply with B.C.’s Integrated Pesticide Management Act, which requires consultation with First Nations and the public before use.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
