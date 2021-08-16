Canada election: Hamilton Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Centre, which might also be called “downtown Hamilton,” is bordered by Highway 403 to the west, the Lincoln Alexander Parkway and Sherman Access in the south, and Kenilworth Avenue to the east.

Recent immigration to this riding includes people from the Philippines, Syria, and China, according to the 2016 census. Portuguese, Spanish and Italian are just a few of the most popular non-official languages in the region.

The riding has been an NDP stronghold since 2004, when it was first represented in the House of Commons. Matthew Green won the seat in 2019 after longtime MP David Christopherson did not seek re-election.

Christopherson had been the only MP for Hamilton Centre since 2004. He announced plans to retire on July 5, 2018.

Candidates

NDP: Matthew Green (incumbent)

