Charges laid after man found dead in Fort MacLeod home: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of another man in Fort MacLeod, Alta., earlier this week.

Linden Blair Grier, 33, of Brocket, Alta., was found dead in a home in Fort MacLeod on Monday.

According to police, officers were called to a residence at 2:24 a.m., after someone reported an injured man there. They tried to save the man’s life but when paramedics got there, he was declared dead at the scene.

The RCMP has not provided details about what happened, citing the fact the matter is now before the courts.

Cullen Drake Tailfeathers of Fort MacLeod was arrested on Thursday in connection with Grier’s death. In addition to manslaughter, he has also been charged with breaking and entering.

He has been remanded into custody and his next court appearance is scheduled for June 2.

Advertisement

Related News Fatal collision in southern Alberta after vehicle flees traffic stop: RCMP