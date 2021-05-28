Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Charges laid after man found dead in Fort MacLeod home: RCMP

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 28, 2021 6:58 pm
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Callum Smith / Global News

A 25-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of another man in Fort MacLeod, Alta., earlier this week.

Linden Blair Grier, 33, of Brocket, Alta., was found dead in a home in Fort MacLeod on Monday.

According to police, officers were called to a residence at 2:24 a.m., after someone reported an injured man there. They tried to save the man’s life but when paramedics got there, he was declared dead at the scene.

The RCMP has not provided details about what happened, citing the fact the matter is now before the courts.

Cullen Drake Tailfeathers of Fort MacLeod was arrested on Thursday in connection with Grier’s death. In addition to manslaughter, he has also been charged with breaking and entering.

He has been remanded into custody and his next court appearance is scheduled for June 2.

