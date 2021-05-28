SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: RVH in Barrie, Ont., begins gradual resumption of non-urgent surgeries, procedures

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 28, 2021 5:01 pm
The hospital's cardiac renal unit is closed to admissions and transfers. View image in full screen
The hospital's cardiac renal unit is closed to admissions and transfers. File

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ont., has begun a gradual resumption of non-urgent surgeries and procedures as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to trend downward across Ontario.

The hospital’s initial focus during the ramp-up will be on resuming non-urgent day surgeries and procedures that don’t require an inpatient bed.

Read more: Half of Simcoe Muskoka’s population has received 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

“Ramping-up is very complex, so RVH’s plan takes a safe, measured and equitable approach to resuming non-urgent surgeries and procedures,” RVH president and CEO Janice Skot said in a statement.

“Although COVID cases and hospitalizations are on the decline, RVH continues to be extremely busy caring for critical COVID patients, so the ramp-up must be done in a cautious, safe way that ensures RVH remains ready to respond to any unexpected COVID-19 surges.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

To conform with Ontario Health criteria, RVH must maintain enough beds and health-care workers to be ready to accept patient transfers from the GTA.

Read more: COVID-19: 44 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Since December 2020, RVH has accepted more than 200 patient transfers from the Toronto area.

RVH estimates at least 1,300 procedures were delayed during the most recent non-urgent surgery ramp-down.

The hospital has performed almost 5,000 fewer surgical procedures this year compared to its pre-pandemic volumes. It said the surgical backlog “won’t be eased quickly.”

RVH plans to have up to nine of its 11 operating rooms operational over the summer.

Click to play video: 'Cancer patient’s surgery delayed as ICU usage rises' Cancer patient’s surgery delayed as ICU usage rises
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagBarrie news tagBarrie RVH tagRVH news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers