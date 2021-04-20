Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
The Morning Show
April 20 2021 10:24am
06:48

The plastic surgery procedures on the rise during the pandemic

Dr. Neel Bector, also known as ‘The Lip Doctor,’ talks about an uptick in cosmetic procedures during the pandemic amid a rise in virtual calls.

Advertisement

Video Home