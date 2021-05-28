COVID-19: 44 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 44 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the local total to 11,834, including 245 deaths.

Local public health also reported 46 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Friday, bringing that total to 4,530 — 424 of which are active.

Fourteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while seven are in Bradford and seven in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Clearview, Collingwood, Essa, Innisfil, Orillia, Springwater, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Fourteen of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while five are outbreak-related, two are community-acquired and the rest are all under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 50.2 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 5.6 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 11,834 coronavirus cases, 89.5 per cent — or 10,595 — have recovered, while 20 people are currently in hospital.

On Friday, Ontario reported 1,273 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 528,453, including 8,711 deaths.