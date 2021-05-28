SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: 44 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 28, 2021 3:22 pm
An Ottawa long-term care home is reporting 36 COVID-19 cases and one death since an outbreak began May 19. View image in full screen
An Ottawa long-term care home is reporting 36 COVID-19 cases and one death since an outbreak began May 19. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 44 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the local total to 11,834, including 245 deaths.

Local public health also reported 46 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Friday, bringing that total to 4,530 — 424 of which are active.

Read more: Half of Simcoe Muskoka’s population has received 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

Fourteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while seven are in Bradford and seven in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Clearview, Collingwood, Essa, Innisfil, Orillia, Springwater, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Fourteen of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while five are outbreak-related, two are community-acquired and the rest are all under investigation.

Meanwhile, 50.2 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 5.6 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,273 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Of the region’s total 11,834 coronavirus cases, 89.5 per cent — or 10,595 — have recovered, while 20 people are currently in hospital.

On Friday, Ontario reported 1,273 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 528,453, including 8,711 deaths.

