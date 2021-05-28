Different grizzly bears behind two attacks in Alberta foothills: wildlife officer

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Fish and Wildlife is confirming that different grizzly bears are behind a pair of fatal attacks in the province’s foothills.

Bear specialist Paul Frame says DNA analysis led to that conclusion.

The most recent attack occurred Tuesday evening as a woman was walking on her property near Water Valley, about 80 kilometres northwest of Calgary.

The first one happened May 4, about 25 kilometres away, when a man was out for a run.

Frame says both bears are believed to be mothers with cubs.

He says recent studies have shown grizzly numbers have begun to rebound and that human-bear encounters have become more likely to happen.

He urges anyone travelling or camping in bear country to go in a group, make noise and keep a clean campsite.