Canada

Different grizzly bears behind two attacks in Alberta foothills: wildlife officer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2021 3:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Fish and Wildlife search for bear that killed Water Valley resident' Fish and Wildlife search for bear that killed Water Valley resident
WATCH ABOVE: Fish and Wildlife officers continue to search a rural area near Water Valley after it’s believed a 68-year-old woman was killed by a grizzly bear Tuesday. It’s the second fatal bear attack in May and officers say they can't rule out it's the same animal. Jenna Freeman reports.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife is confirming that different grizzly bears are behind a pair of fatal attacks in the province’s foothills.

Bear specialist Paul Frame says DNA analysis led to that conclusion.

The most recent attack occurred Tuesday evening as a woman was walking on her property near Water Valley, about 80 kilometres northwest of Calgary.

READ MORE: Alberta Fish and Wildlife investigating fatal grizzly bear attack

The first one happened May 4, about 25 kilometres away, when a man was out for a run.

Frame says both bears are believed to be mothers with cubs.

READ MORE: Albertan shares chilling details of grizzly bear encounter

He says recent studies have shown grizzly numbers have begun to rebound and that human-bear encounters have become more likely to happen.

Story continues below advertisement

He urges anyone travelling or camping in bear country to go in a group, make noise and keep a clean campsite.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
