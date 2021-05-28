Menu

Health

Manitoba health officials give COVID-19 update

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 28, 2021 1:19 pm
Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks at the province's COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. View image in full screen
Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks at the province's COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba health officials will give an update on the province’s COVID-19 situation Friday.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba’s deputy chief public health officer, has scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m.

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Manitoba reported eight deaths — the highest one-day fatalities total in the third wave of the pandemic — and 297 new cases Thursday.

Also on Thursday, health officials announced they would be extending COVID-19 restrictions for another two weeks as hospital capacity remains pushed near the limit.

A ban on social gatherings, both indoors and out, that was due to expire Saturday will now run until June 12. There remains a small exemption for people who live alone, who are permitted to meet with one other person.

A rule that requires only one person per household to enter a store or other public-facing business is also being extended to June 12.

Public schools in Winnipeg, Brandon and some other areas that were switched to remote learning earlier this month will have to continue until the week of June 7.

Stores and shopping centres can remain open at 10 per cent capacity. But after hearing reports of people meeting up at malls for social purposes, the province is giving marching orders to security staff.

Manitoba has seen the highest per-capita rate of new infections in Canada in recent weeks, and has started shipping some intensive care patients to other provinces to free up beds.

Since March 2020, 1,042 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died and 4,639 cases remained active as of Thursday.

Earlier in the day Friday health officials said a disruption in supply of the Moderna vaccine means the province now expects 70 per cent of Manitobans aged 12 and up to get a dose by the end of June, not June 9 as they previously hoped.

–With files from the Canadian Press

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

