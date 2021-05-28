Youth COVID-19 vaccines clinic appointments open for Hastings Prince Edward

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Piotr Oglaza, medical officer of health for Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, is asking local youth to get their COVID-19 vaccines at designated clinics.

“Although youth are less likely to experience serious illness from COVID-19, some young people do get very sick, and even if you don’t experience illness, you can pass the virus on to loved ones who are vulnerable. Vaccines are the best way to prevent this from happening,” Oglaza said in a statement Friday.

For those 12 to 17, the health unit is hosting special youth clinics, which will be taking place between May 31 and June 12.

Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for this age group. Oglaza said getting vaccines now will help students prepare for the next school year as well.

“Booking an appointment as soon as possible will help ensure you are able to get both doses of vaccine before the end of the summer,” Oglaza said.

