Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada probing forced labour allegations in Malaysian palm oil, rubber glove industries

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 28, 2021 12:13 am
Click to play video: 'Coronavirus outbreak: World’s largest manufacturer of rubber gloves has its hands full' Coronavirus outbreak: World’s largest manufacturer of rubber gloves has its hands full
WATCH: Coronavirus outbreak: World's largest manufacturer of rubber gloves has its hands full – Mar 29, 2020

Canada is investigating allegations of forced labour in Malaysia’s palm oil and glove manufacturing industries, the government said on Friday.

Malaysian firms, which includes some of the world’s biggest palm oil and rubber glove producers, have faced increasing scrutiny in recent years over reports of labour abuses.

Employment and Social Development Canada told Reuters in an email that its Labour Programme was “actively researching a number of forced labour allegations in different countries and sectors, including palm oil and glove manufacturing in Malaysia.”

It declined to provide further details or name specific companies being probed.

Read more: ‘We gave our sweat and blood’: Palm oil workers cite child labour, slavery and rape

Malaysia’s human resources ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Story continues below advertisement

In the last year, the United States has banned imports from three Malaysian firms on suspicions of forced labour.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has said it found forced labour indicators such as excessive hours, abusive living and working conditions, debt bondage, intimidation, physical and sexual violence, and retention of identity documents at these companies.

Trending Stories

The sanctioned companies include Top Glove, the world’s biggest latex glove maker, and the two of the world’s top palm oil producers, Sime Darby Plantation and FGV Holdings.

Read more: Girl Scout cookies linked to child labour in palm oil industry 

Top Glove said in April it has resolved all indicators of forced labour found at its factories.

Sime Darby has said it is committed to combating forced labour and has robust policies to protect workers’ rights.

FGV has said it has taken concrete steps in recent years to demonstrate commitment to respect human rights and uphold labour standards.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff Editing by Ed Davies)

Click to play video: '‘Please help us’: Note found in Tesco Christmas card alleges forced prison labour' ‘Please help us’: Note found in Tesco Christmas card alleges forced prison labour
‘Please help us’: Note found in Tesco Christmas card alleges forced prison labour – Dec 22, 2019
© 2021 Reuters
Malaysia tagForced labour tagcanada investigates forced labour tagforced labour malaysia taggloves malaysia tagmalaysia forced labour tagmalaysia gloves tagmalaysia palm oil tagpalm oil malaysia tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers