Health

COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 28

By Gabby Rodrigues & Jessica Patton Global News
Posted May 28, 2021 11:07 am
City of Toronto launches Vax T.O. campaign as province looks ahead to 2nd doses
WATCH ABOVE: The campaign will be launched in three phases to encourage Torontonians to get the shot as Ontario’s Ministry of Health prepares to announce more details on its vaccination rollout. Marianne Dimain reports.

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday:

2nd COVID-19 shots in Ontario to be accelerated, shorten dosage interval

The Ontario government says it is pushing forward with second COVID-19 vaccinations, due to a stable supply of vaccines, prioritizing those aged 80 and older. Officials also said Ontarians will be fully vaccinated by the end of summer.

“Based on what we know about upcoming shipments, everyone in Ontario who wants a vaccine could be fully vaccinated by the end of August,” Premier Doug Ford said Friday.

“Ontario is ready to deliver a two-dose summer,” Ford said.

When it comes to the new dosage interval, Ontario officials said it could be as short as 28 days — meaning those eligible for an accelerated second dose appointment must have had their first shot at least 28 days prior, and likely only for those getting shots after May 31 to prioritize first doses.

Read more: 2nd COVID-19 shots in Ontario to be accelerated, shorten dosage interval

Ontario reports 1,273 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,273 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The provincial total now stands at 528,453.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,711 as 14 more deaths were recorded.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,273 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported 1,273 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Of those:

  • 269 were in Toronto
  • 268 were in Peel Region
  • 72 were in Durham Region
