Health

COVID-19: Canadian Olympic track and field trials get green light to go ahead in Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2021 4:12 pm

Athletics Canada says it has approval from provincial and municipal health authorities to stage the Olympic and Paralympic Trials next month at Montreal’s Claude Robillard Sports Complex.

The June 24-27 event will help set Canada’s team for the Tokyo Games, which start July 23.

Athletics Canada says participants will have to fulfil a seven-day community isolation at home prior to travel. Athletes can still train during this time.

Participants will need to produce a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event. There also will be rapid COVID-19 testing upon arrival in Montreal.

The facility will be closed to all spectators, including media.

The competition program will be limited to events with Olympic or Paralympic qualification implications.

