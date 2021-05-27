COVID-19: Canadian Olympic track and field trials get green light to go ahead in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Athletics Canada says it has approval from provincial and municipal health authorities to stage the Olympic and Paralympic Trials next month at Montreal’s Claude Robillard Sports Complex.

The June 24-27 event will help set Canada’s team for the Tokyo Games, which start July 23.

Athletics Canada says participants will have to fulfil a seven-day community isolation at home prior to travel. Athletes can still train during this time.

READ MORE: Quebec to allow outdoor sports tournaments in late June as province eases COVID-19 measures

Participants will need to produce a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event. There also will be rapid COVID-19 testing upon arrival in Montreal.

The facility will be closed to all spectators, including media.

Story continues below advertisement

The competition program will be limited to events with Olympic or Paralympic qualification implications.

1:30 White House confirms support for Japan’s plan to proceed with Olympics White House confirms support for Japan’s plan to proceed with Olympics