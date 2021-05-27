SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 43 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 4:47 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario’s reopening plan compared to Alberta’s, BC’s' COVID-19: Ontario’s reopening plan compared to Alberta’s, BC’s
WATCH: Alberta has released its reopening plan and it’s more “ambitious” than Ontario’s. Experts look at why the Ford government is taking a slower approach than other provinces. Kamil Karamali reports.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 43 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the local total to 11,793, including 245 deaths.

Local public health also reported 46 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Thursday, bringing that total to 4,493 — 420 of which are active.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

Twenty of the new cases are in Barrie, while eight are in Innisfil and five are in Bradford.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Huntsville, New Tecumseth, Orillia, Ramara, Springwater, Tay Township and Tiny Township.

Nineteen of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 12 are community-acquired, one is outbreak-related and one is travel-related. The rest of the new cases are under investigation or undetermined.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Why is Ontario’s COVID-19 reopening plan timeline slower than other provinces?

Meanwhile, 49.2 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 5.5 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 11,793 coronavirus cases, 89 per cent — or 10,476 — have recovered, while 22 people are currently in hospital.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 1,135 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 527,180, including 8,697 deaths.

Click to play video: 'As Ontario gains control of third COVID-19 wave, should in-person learning resume?' As Ontario gains control of third COVID-19 wave, should in-person learning resume?
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagSimcoe Muskoka District Health Unit tagMuskoka covid tagSimcoe County covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers