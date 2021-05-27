COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 6 new deaths, 118 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government announced six more deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday and 118 new cases, which brings the total number of provincial infections to 46,163 cases, of which 10,367 are variants of concern.

Five deaths were reported in the Saskatoon zone: one in the 60-60 age group, two in the 70-79 age group and two in the 80 plus age group. The other death was reported in the north west zone in the 70-79 age group.

As for new COVID-19 cases, two are in the far northwest, three are in the far northeast, eight are in the northwest, 19 are in the north central, two are in the northeast, 33 are in Saskatoon, six are in the central east, 23 are in Regina, two are in the south central and 14 are in the southeast.

The province says three new cases are pending residence information.

There have been 44,247 recoveries from the virus and 1,382 cases are considered active.

The province says 127 people remain in hospital, with 100 people receiving inpatient care and 27 people in intensive care. Nine people are in the ICU are in Regina and nine are in Saskatoon.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is 137 — 11.2 new cases per 100,000.

The province says 2,583 COVID-19 tests were processed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of administered tests to 851,638.

An additional 9,427 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the province’s last report Thursday, bringing the total number of administered vaccines to 679,274.

The province says 76 per cent of those over the age of 40 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 70 per cent of those aged 30 and older and 64 per cent of those aged 18 and older have received their first dose.

