Kingston-area health unit reports zero new COVID-19 cases for 2nd time this week

For the second time this week, KFL&A Public Health is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

With three new recoveries reported Thursday, the region’s total active cases have dropped to 23. Active cases have not been this low since March 8.

The health unit reported no growth in daily case counts Tuesday of this week as well. Before that, the Kingston region hadn’t seen any new cases in a day since Feb. 28.

There are currently four people in hospital with COVID-19, three of whom are in intensive care units on ventilators.

The health unit has also declared a large Kingston construction outbreak officially resolved Thursday. The outbreak affected 49 people directly linked to the site, but also spread to several close contacts.

Kingston Health Sciences Centre’s COVID-19 dashboard is reporting no out-of-region COVID-19 patients, but says it is still caring for patients from out-of-region who were transferred here with the disease, and have since recovered.

Ontario reported 1,135 cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

