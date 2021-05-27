SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Kingston-area health unit reports zero new COVID-19 cases for 2nd time this week

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 4:31 pm
For the second time in just a matter of days, KFL&A Public Health reports no new COVID-19 cases in its daily counts. View image in full screen
For the second time in just a matter of days, KFL&A Public Health reports no new COVID-19 cases in its daily counts. Kraig Krause / Global News

For the second time this week, KFL&A Public Health is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

With three new recoveries reported Thursday, the region’s total active cases have dropped to 23. Active cases have not been this low since March 8.

The health unit reported no growth in daily case counts Tuesday of this week as well. Before that, the Kingston region hadn’t seen any new cases in a day since Feb. 28.

Read more: KFL&A Public Health announces no new cases for the first time in three months

There are currently four people in hospital with COVID-19, three of whom are in intensive care units on ventilators.

Trending Stories

The health unit has also declared a large Kingston construction outbreak officially resolved Thursday. The outbreak affected 49 people directly linked to the site, but also spread to several close contacts.

Story continues below advertisement

Kingston Health Sciences Centre’s COVID-19 dashboard is reporting no out-of-region COVID-19 patients, but says it is still caring for patients from out-of-region who were transferred here with the disease, and have since recovered.

Ontario reported 1,135 cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

Click to play video: 'As Ontario gains control of third COVID-19 wave, should in-person learning resume?' As Ontario gains control of third COVID-19 wave, should in-person learning resume?
As Ontario gains control of third COVID-19 wave, should in-person learning resume?
